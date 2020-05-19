Starbucks appoints three new Board of Directors
Last week, global coffee traders, Starbucks, have appointed three new Board of Directors increasing the board to 13 members.
As of September 11th 2019, Richard E. Allison, Jr. – Chief Executive Officer of Domino’s – Andrew Campion – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NIKE – and Isabel Ge Mahe – Vice President and Managing Director of Apple’s Greater China – have joined the board.
Richard E. Allison, Jr. is set to join the company’s Compensation and Management Development Committee.
Andrew Campion is set to join the company’s Audit and Compliance Committee.
Isabel Ge Mahe is set to join the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.
“As we pursue our goal of building an enduring company, I couldn’t be more excited to have Ritch, Andy and Isabel join our world-class board of directors,” said Kevin Johnson, Starbucks president and chief executive officer, “their expertise across global technology, retail and customer experience at scale will accelerate our drive to innovate in a way that’s relevant to our customers and inspiring to our partners.”
The three new members have joined alongside:
Myron E. Ullman III
Mellody Hobson
Rosalind G. Brewer
Mary Dillon
Kevin Johnson
Jørgen Vig Knudstorp
Satya Nadella
Joshua Cooper Ramo
Clara Shih
Javier G. Teruel
“We are pleased to welcome Ritch, Andy and Isabel as new independent directors to the Starbucks board,” said Starbucks Chair Myron E. Ullman III, ”the addition of these directors complements our existing skills and experiences, and we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy, drive growth and build long-term shareholder value for Starbucks.”
Image source: Starbucks
