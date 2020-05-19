Starbucks: do you know what you're drinking?

Later this year, Starbucks stores in Canada will be required to display the calorie information of items on menus, as the Seattle-based company attempts to make nutritional information more readily available and transparent. This will only apply to standard products.

Starbucks Canada has, in fact, offered this information freely online for ten years, and on its mobile app since October. The Ontario government has claimed that 60 percent of chain restaurants in the province allow customers to view nutritional information whether online or by request.

Will knowing the calorie count put customers off? Here are the details of some of this fall’s most popular drinks:

Tall 2% pumpkin spice latte: 240 calories

Tall 2% salted caramel mocha: 280 calories

Tall 2% salted caramel hot chocolate: 300 calories

Tall 2% chilli spiced mocha: 210 calories

Tall 2% chilli spiced hot chocolate: 200 calories

Tall 2% caffe latte: 150 calories

Tall 2% caffe mocha: 230 calories

Tall 2% caramel macchiato: 190 calories

Tall 2% flat white: 140 calories

You can see more detailed lists of Starbucks’s caloric information here.

Read the September 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine