Starbucks: do you know what you're drinking?
By Nell Walker
May 19, 2020
Later this year, Starbucks stores in Canada will be required to display the calorie information of items on menus, as the Seattle-based company attempts to make nutritional information more readily available and transparent. This will only apply to standard products.
Starbucks Canada has, in fact, offered this information freely online for ten years, and on its mobile app since October. The Ontario government has claimed that 60 percent of chain restaurants in the province allow customers to view nutritional information whether online or by request.
Will knowing the calorie count put customers off? Here are the details of some of this fall’s most popular drinks:
Tall 2% pumpkin spice latte: 240 calories
Tall 2% salted caramel mocha: 280 calories
Tall 2% salted caramel hot chocolate: 300 calories
Tall 2% chilli spiced mocha: 210 calories
Tall 2% chilli spiced hot chocolate: 200 calories
Tall 2% caffe latte: 150 calories
Tall 2% caffe mocha: 230 calories
Tall 2% caramel macchiato: 190 calories
Tall 2% flat white: 140 calories
You can see more detailed lists of Starbucks’s caloric information here.