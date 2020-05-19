Starbucks partners with Uber Eats on deliveries in Canadian cities

Starbucks Canada has partnered with Uber Eats to bring Starbucks delivery to the country.

Starbucks Delivers, powered by Uber Eats, will allow delivery of Starbucks items, initially in large cities such as Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary. The door to door service will begin this summer, with orders being made through the Uber Eats app.

"We know that Starbucks fans are passionate about the brand and they'll be delighted that they can now enjoy most of their favourite products whenever and wherever they are at the tap of a button," said Dan Park, General Manager, Uber Eats Canada. "Order your team their favourite lattes for the Monday morning meeting or have lunch delivered to the park. Uber Eats is very excited about partnering with Starbucks to unlock the power of on-demand delivery."

Starbucks said that the food and beverage delivery business was worth $95bn worldwide. Until 2023, the industry is projected to grow 11% annually.

"Our success is rooted in our ongoing commitment to bringing exceptional customer experiences through significant investments in technology and product innovation,” said Michael Conway, president of Starbucks Canada. Uber Eats is the ideal partner to help share the Starbucks Experience wherever our customers are. Learning from our global Starbucks Delivers rollout, we've incorporated unique company packaging and standards to deliver Starbucks products to Canadians without compromising the high-quality of handcrafted beverages, food and service they expect from us."