Steve Jobs passes away at age 56

We all knew this day would come. The mastermind behind the reinvention of Apple, Steve Jobs, has passed away late Wednesday afternoon after his lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. Jobs was 56.

Jobs had a hand in everyone's life. As a young journalist at the tender age of 27, his products and vision affected the way I studied and pursued higher education throughout college. He influenced the way I entertained myself with his budding technology. I worked on his Mac products in my high school and university libraries. I stuffed his iPod ear buds into ears while walking to class or through the mall as a way to block out the white noise while listening to my favorite bands. The first generation iPod was one of my most prized possessions in my back pocket all throughout my undergraduate years. His iPhone pretty much changed my life (as dramatic as it sounds) and to this day, it is the first thing I look at in the morning and last thing I touch before I go to bed. His life became the topic of many news and magazine stories I've written during my time as Editor of Business Review USA.

As tumultuous as his life may have been, Jobs was in a category all on his own when it came to innovation, branding and leadership. He will be missed and we can imagine Apple won't be the same without him.

While he may have lived through this week's iPhone 4S announcement, Tim Cook won't probably ever live up to the legacy that was Steve Jobs. We'll continue to report any new updates.