Article
Leadership & Strategy

Steve Jobs passes away at age 56

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

We all knew this day would come. The mastermind behind the reinvention of Apple, Steve Jobs, has passed away late Wednesday afternoon after his lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. Jobs was 56.

Jobs had a hand in everyone's life. As a young journalist at the tender age of 27, his products and vision affected the way I studied and pursued higher education throughout college. He influenced the way I entertained myself with his budding technology. I worked on his Mac products in my high school and university libraries. I stuffed his iPod ear buds into ears while walking to class or through the mall as a way to block out the white noise while listening to my favorite bands. The first generation iPod was one of my most prized possessions in my back pocket all throughout my undergraduate years. His iPhone pretty much changed my life (as dramatic as it sounds) and to this day, it is the first thing I look at in the morning and last thing I touch before I go to bed. His life became the topic of many news and magazine stories I've written during my time as Editor of Business Review USA.

As tumultuous as his life may have been, Jobs was in a category all on his own when it came to innovation, branding and leadership. He will be missed and we can imagine Apple won't be the same without him.

While he may have lived through this week's iPhone 4S announcement, Tim Cook won't probably ever live up to the legacy that was Steve Jobs. We'll continue to report any new updates.

AppleSteve JobsTim CookiPhone 4S
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI