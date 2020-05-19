Stores Open Thanksgiving Day

Written by: Kristin Craik

Much to many retail employees chagrin, the US Retail market is opening its doors on Thanksgiving Thursday, November 22nd.

The trend of opening Thanksgiving Thursday has become more popular this year, leading to speculations of a future shopping holiday termed Black Thursday. With the larger retail brands competing to see who can attract the most pre-Black Friday buyers, it will be interesting to see if this extra operating time will become monetarily beneficial.

Those looking for the best bang for their buck, or in need of a last minute turkey, Business Review North America has you covered with a list of stores open for Thanksgiving Thursday.

Retail locations open on Thanksgiving Thursday:

WalMart : Opens at 8pm

Target: Opens at 9 pm

Kmart: 6 am to 4 pm

Michaels: 4 pm to 11 pm

Sears: Opens at 8 pm

Grocery locations open on Thanksgiving Thursday (most stores):