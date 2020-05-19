Article
Leadership & Strategy

Stronach to Step Down as Magna Chairman

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Written BY: Kristin Craik

Magna International founder and chairman Frank Stronach will step down after the company’s May annual meeting. Keeping a seat on the board to provide strategic guidance, Stronach’s new position will be honorary chairman.

Stronach’s plans to step down revolve around restrictive government rules. “One of the factors influencing the decision to give up voting control of Magna was the increasingly restrictive rules governing the management of companies. I believe regulators have put in place excessive rules that stifle the market's creative forces – namely, the innovative managers, entrepreneurs and inventors who are the engines of new wealth creation,” said Stronach in a letter included in the 2010 annual report.

Stronach founded the Aurora, Ontario based company in 1957, and has been on the board since 1968 becoming chairman in 1971. Last August Stronach gave up control of the company in exchange for $1 billion in cash, newly issued stock and other benefits.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review Canada

"This is a significant change in the ongoing evolution of Magna, but we are fortunate to still have the continuing benefits of Frank's insight and advice," Mike Harris, Magna's lead director, wrote in a shareholder letter.

The new chairman will be chosen from existing directors and the board will be restructured to consist of 10 directors with eight independent members. Stronach will continue to play a management role with Magna E-Car Systems.

Magna International was originally started in Stronach’s Toronto garage as a small tool and die shop, and has expanded into one of the world’s largest auto parts supplier.

Frank StronachMagnaMagna InternationalMagna automotive
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI