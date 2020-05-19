Article
Leadership & Strategy

Subaru to inspect 3,500 cars in Canada amid steering concerns

By awrara ra
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Owners of brand new Subaru’s are being urged not to drive their cars because of a possible problem with steering columns.

The company is inspecting 2016 Legacy and Outback models and will replace faulty steering columns, according to a message issued on Transport Canada.

It said: "On certain vehicles, steering column components may not have been manufactured to specification and therefore may not engage correctly, which could result in a loss of steering control and increasing the risk of a crash causing injury and/or damage to property."

Subaru is also recalling nearly 50,000 models in the USA and has been told to stop selling new cars until the issue has been rectified.

So far no-one has reported an accident or injury due to a faulty steering device, and owners are being advised to tow their cars into the nearest dealership for inspection. 

Follow @BizReviewCanada

Subaru CanadaAutomotive industry in Canada
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI