Subaru to inspect 3,500 cars in Canada amid steering concerns

Owners of brand new Subaru’s are being urged not to drive their cars because of a possible problem with steering columns.

The company is inspecting 2016 Legacy and Outback models and will replace faulty steering columns, according to a message issued on Transport Canada.

It said: "On certain vehicles, steering column components may not have been manufactured to specification and therefore may not engage correctly, which could result in a loss of steering control and increasing the risk of a crash causing injury and/or damage to property."

Subaru is also recalling nearly 50,000 models in the USA and has been told to stop selling new cars until the issue has been rectified.

So far no-one has reported an accident or injury due to a faulty steering device, and owners are being advised to tow their cars into the nearest dealership for inspection.

