Article
Leadership & Strategy

Superclick to be Acquired by AT&amp;T

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Montreal based Superclick, a technology company that provides “IP infrastructure management and converged network design solutions” to the hospitality industry, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement of acquisition by a subsidiary of AT&T. Part of the agreement, Superclick will be purchased for an estimated $15 million.

Still up for shareholder approval from the Superclick Board of Directors, the acquisition by AT&T should be completed by the fourth quarter of 2011.

 

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest issue of Business Review Canada

“Superclick is committed to delivering world class network management solutions to its customers. Under the leadership of our Founder, President and CEO, Sandro Natale, we have developed the deepest and most reliable capabilities for network monitoring and management in the market today.  It is an honor to have received this offer from AT&T, known around the world for being a trusted business leader in their field.  We are confident that this transaction will allow our business to continue to flourish and that our technology will see wide adoption across many applications” said Todd Pitcher, Chairman of Superclick.

Superclick is known as a leader in the technology industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and supports its customers with its technology management services. Superclick works with the following leading hospitality brands: Accor, Fairmont & Raffles Hotels, Four Seasons Hotels, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Jumeirah, Kimpton Hotels, Mandarin Oriental Hotels, Marriott Hotels International, Shangri-La Hotels and Starwood in Canada, North America, the Middle East and Asia.

AT&TAT&T CanadaIP infrastructureSandro Natale
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI