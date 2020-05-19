Montreal based Superclick, a technology company that provides “IP infrastructure management and converged network design solutions” to the hospitality industry, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement of acquisition by a subsidiary of AT&T. Part of the agreement, Superclick will be purchased for an estimated $15 million.

Still up for shareholder approval from the Superclick Board of Directors, the acquisition by AT&T should be completed by the fourth quarter of 2011.

“Superclick is committed to delivering world class network management solutions to its customers. Under the leadership of our Founder, President and CEO, Sandro Natale, we have developed the deepest and most reliable capabilities for network monitoring and management in the market today. It is an honor to have received this offer from AT&T, known around the world for being a trusted business leader in their field. We are confident that this transaction will allow our business to continue to flourish and that our technology will see wide adoption across many applications” said Todd Pitcher, Chairman of Superclick.

Superclick is known as a leader in the technology industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and supports its customers with its technology management services. Superclick works with the following leading hospitality brands: Accor, Fairmont & Raffles Hotels, Four Seasons Hotels, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Jumeirah, Kimpton Hotels, Mandarin Oriental Hotels, Marriott Hotels International, Shangri-La Hotels and Starwood in Canada, North America, the Middle East and Asia.