Superior Construction: growing Florida's roadways

Infrastructure is in Pete Kelley’s blood. “My father built roads and bridges throughout his entire career so I had a good exposure to it while growing up,” he explains. Kelley continued that tradition, with an education in civil engineering and a long career in highway construction.

Kelley has been a part of the Superior Construction family since 1993. Today, he serves as President of Superior Construction Southeast, and a long with fourth-generation principal Nick Largura is currently overseeing the company’s growth strategy within the Southeast U.S. region and developing its reputation as a leading design-build contractor.

As a full service contractor specializing in heavy industrial construction, Superior Construction provides its clients with a range of construction services including earthwork, drainage, pile driving, bridge construction, and concrete paving, even working alongside clients on project development to provide budgetary cost estimates and constructability reviews. Through these services, the company plays a vital role in making bridges and roadways safer and more efficient for Florida’s commuter and business communities.

Improving Florida Infrastructure

For decades, Superior Construction has been doing its part to expand Florida’s transportation infrastructure through high profile projects like the completion of SR 9B, a project Kelley calls “the Holy Grail of transportation” for the rapidly growing Northwest St. Johns County, and the long awaited $68 million 23rd St. Interchange project.

“This is a signature infrastructure project for the 3rd District of the Florida Department of Transportation,” explains Kelley. “Due to funding challenges and ROW negotiations, this project was delayed from construction for over a decade, and is now a critical transportation component for the US 98 corridor in the Florida panhandle.”

While the logistical and financial challenges of this multi-phase project once presented setbacks, the development underway today reflects Panama City’s strong economic growth by creating a more streamlined transportation system through the viral port city.

