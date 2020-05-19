Supply Chain Management Association honors 100 influential women across the Canadian supply chain

In celebration of its 100th anniversary and International Women’s Day 2019, the Supply Chain Management Association (SCMA) this week released its list of 100 Influential Women in Canadian Supply Chain in order to better promote awareness of supply chain careers, encourage women to join the sector, and build and strengthen the capacity of Canada’s supply chain community.

The list is composed primarily of supply chain practitioners, but also includes academics, consultants, search experts and others. Here are a few of Canada’s most influential women in the Supply Chain Space. For the full list, click here.

Kelly Slater, the Director of Supply Chain Management for Boeing Canada is one of four women honoured in the SCMA list’s Aviation/Airlines category. Slater attributes her success in supply chain management to building diverse teams, as well as holding multiple qualifications, including a degree from the University of Winnipeg Business Administration program.

Lisa Lisson is the President of FedEx Express Canada. She leads a team of 7,000 employees at more than 68 locations coast-to-coast, delivering customer-focused international and domestic shipping solutions. Lisson has led the largest era of infrastructure investment in FedEx Express Canada history, which includes the modernization of a domestic air fleet, the development of new service centres across Canada, introduction of new, innovative shipping solutions, and an expanded national retail network.

Jackie Wang, a Senior VP and Chief Procurement Officer at ScotiaBank has a successful track record of building and leading high performance organizations; developing game changing organizational strategies, category & sourcing strategies, supplier strategies and operation risk management strategies.

Dorothy Jakovina, Publisher of Supply Professional, digital industry magazine, has been involved with Canada's supply chain community for 11 years. She leads the overall direction of the publication and develops strategic partnerships.

Marlene Houstan is a VP of Procurement at Infrastructure Ontario, whose role involves roviding execution and strategic advice on the enterprise-wide provision of procurement services from and within the company. Last week, Marlene wrote: “I am honoured to be recognized by SCMA as one of the 100 Influential Women in Canadian Supply Chain in celebration of International Women’s Day, 2019. To be named alongside such a diverse and powerful group of leaders is something I am extremely proud of.”