Survey and conference tackle supply chain risk & resilience

BizClik Media Group, publisher of Business Chief, is conducting a survey into Supply Chain Risk & Resilience that hopes to shed light on one of the hottest topics affecting global business in 2022.

Sponsored by leading digital transformation solutions company UST, the survey is helping unearth how businesses are navigating supply chain disruption.

The findings will be discussed at Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Risk & Resilience Conference, which is being held in London from 27-28 April 2022.

The questions being put to supply chain professionals are designed to discover how disruptive COVID-19 has been to organisations, how they rate the importance of proactive risk mitigation in global supply chains, and how important supply chain modelling is to effective risk and resilience.

In the area of inventory management, questions include:

Do you think we still need to retain the principles of Lean & Agile supply chains?

Is re-shoring something you are considering?

Will you be leaning more towards a just-in-time inventory model, or just-in-case?

Around the subject of supply chain risk management, questions look to throw light on whether companies feel they have enough transparency in their supply chains, whether they plan to adopt more cloud, big data and IoT, and if they intend to invest in supply chain technology in 2022?

As for post-disruption supply chain recovery, respondents are asked how confident they are that supply chains will return to ‘normal’.