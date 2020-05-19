Sustainable design technologies for eco-conscious business

Sustainability has become a key driver for businesses across the world.

Nowhere is the drive towards more eco-friendly practices more acute than in the development of commercial real estate.

As businesses simultaneously grow and strive to go carbon neutral, they need to look carefully at the workplaces and spaces to see how they can be designed as sustainably as possible.

Whether a brand new build or a retrofit, many of Canada’s architects and specifiers are exploring new and innovative ways in which to incorporate green technology and biophilic designs into their commercial projects.

One particular area of focus is sustainable building products. Neolith, a pioneering brand of Sintered Stone, is one such material. From partnering with manufacturers of treatments that turn façades into self-cleaning air-purifiers to using its own environmentally-friendly design techniques, it is fast becoming the number one surfacing choice for eco-conscious customers.

Constantly looking to improve its green credentials, here are just a few revolutionary technologies that are putting Neolith on the map as a leader in sustainable design:

The technology behind it

The move away from specifying high CO2 emission materials such as concrete, plastic and metals for commercial design needs is prompting a move towards low impact materials like Sintered Stone.

Neolith is manufactured using technology which replicates the process through stones naturally develop over thousands of years in just a few hours. The result is an ultra-compact surface, ideal for environments that need to accommodate heavy furniture and machinery, such as desks and computers, as well as consistent footfall.

Neolith in an office building

Ultra-resistant and highly durable, Neolith is often specified for commercial property renovation and construction due to its natural composition and recyclability. The material is 100% sustainable.

Self-cleaning and air-purifying

Neolith’s continuous research and development into its composition and manufacturing process represent just one aspect of its mission to become the most sustainable Sintered Stone producer on the market.

The brand has also partnered with PURETi, a NASA off-shoot, manufacturing water-based photocatalytic preventative maintenance solutions, to create an environmentally-friendly surface treatment for exterior façades.

570 Broome in New York City

This technology reduces air pollution by destroying Nitrous Oxides (NOx) and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) that contact the treated stone, solely using the energy from natural sunlight and rain.

It’s ideal for exterior cladding, and has already been applied to a variety of high-rise buildings and private residences across Canada, Europe and the US, including 570 Broome: a 54-unit luxury boutique condominium in the heart of New York City.

Hydro-NDD 2.0

Neolith also offers HYDRO-NDD 2.0—a sustainable design technology which greatly reduces the contaminating emissions sent into the environment from traditional printing methods.

Replacing previously used solvent-based inks with water solution varieties, this decoration technique delivers the high-quality colour and textural definition expected from Neolith’s surfaces, with a far lower carbon footprint.

Hydro NDD-2.0 and Neolith Sofia Cuprum

This new innovation offers businesses more possibilities than ever to realize their dream spaces while also emphasizing Neolith’s commitment to being the most sustainable Sintered Stone brand on the market.

Neolith’s dedicated partnerships and pioneering design technologies make clear that sustainability is at the core of its corporate ethos. In all, it’s an ideal choice for any business looking to build or refurbish its office and make a real, positive impact on the environment.

For information on Neolith and its technologies, visit: www.neolith.com/en/about-neolith/technologies/

For information on PURETi, visit www.pureti.com