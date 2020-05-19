Article
Leadership & Strategy

T-Mobile US offers free shares to customers

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
T-Mobile will offer free shares to around 10 million customers.

Shares are currently worth $43.07 each, and are available to pay-monthly customers. They will also qualify for at least one free share if they refer new subscribers. The company stated that some loyal customers will qualifying for two extra shares per referral.

This move is the latest in the price war between big network rivals in the US, and will see T-Mobile taking on its more prominent rivals. 

The company has styled itself as appealling to millennials, offering free video streaming, gifts, and appeallingly-priced data plans. It calls itself an 'un-carrier'.

The giving away of shares has "never been done before" by a public company, said Chief Executive John Legere (according to the BBC). T-Mobile has developed a reputation of offering innovative promotions, having already risen to being the third biggest US network after Verizon and AT&T. 

He continued: "Get ready for a gratitude adjustment, America. This un-carrier move is all about giving you a good thanking! No strings. No gotchas. Just 'thank you for being a customer'".

 

 

