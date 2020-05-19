Tacton to invest $12mn in new Chicago headquarters

Stockholm-based manufacturing solutions company Tacton announced this week an investment of US$12mn to aggressively expand its operations in the United States. The company will invest the money over the next three years to establish a joint-headquarters in Chicago, as well as expand its executive leadership and sales teams.

Tacton is a global leader in Configure Price Quote and design automated solutions for the manufacturing industry. Founded in 1998, Tacton now provides software solutions to leading global manufacturers like Bosch, Siemens and Caterpillar.

The company’s Sales Configure Software reportedly applies dramatic time reductions to the process of preparing price quotes, and preparing product configurations for custom client solutions. “It used to take Siemens eight weeks to produce a custom quote for its gas turbine units, With Tacton's CPQ, the sales team now produces the same quote in a matter of minutes, without requiring any help from product specialists” a company press release claims.

SEE ALSO:

With the expansion into Chicago, Tacton has announced plants to expand the capabilities of its CPQ package to include visual configuration with augmented reality, including real time, interactive 3D drag-and-drop functionality, and expanded Salesforce integration, which will “boost sales with features including needs-based configuration.”

Siemens Senior Engineer, Jan Nilsson said: "the beauty of the Tacton Configurator is that it will guide the sales representative and get the product configuration for an accurate price quote each time. It now takes us only five minutes to generate a complete budget offer including pricing. This saves us tremendous amounts of time and money.”