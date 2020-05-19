Target to Open 17 More Stores in Ontario Tomorrow
Target Canada announced today its plans to soft open 21 locations across Southwestern Ontario. 17 of these locations are set to open on March 19th, while four more will open on March 28th.
“Welcoming the first Canadian guests at our pilot stores was a great moment for all team members at Target,” said Tony Fisher, president, Target Canada. “We have learned quickly from the results of our pilot stores and are committed to delivering on Target’s Expect More. Pay Less. brand promise as we approach our grand opening in early April.”
The soft openings of the 21 Target locations are following Target’s first foray into Canada in which three pilot stores were launched in early March. The soft openings are conducting volume testing in preparation of Target’s grand opening in early April. Target plans to open 124 stores during 2013.
The new stores will be opened in the following locations on March 19th:
Ajax - Durham Centre
Aurora - Aurora Shopping Centre
Brampton - Shoppers World Brampton
Burlington - Millcroft Centre
Cambridge - Cambridge Centre
Etobicoke - Cloverdale Mall
Hamilton - Centre Mall
Lindsay - Lindsay Square Mall
London - Masonville Place
London - Westmount Shopping Centre
Newmarket - Upper Canada Mall
Orillia - Orillia Square Mall
Toronto - Centrepoint Mall
Toronto - East York Town Centre
Waterdown - Flamborough Power Centre
Whitby - Taunton Road Power Centre
Windsor - Devonshire Mall
March 28th openings include the following stores:
Brampton - Trinity Common
Burlington - Burlington Mall
Mississauga - Square One Shopping Centre
Toronto - Shoppers World Danforth
- Walmart to purchase former Target locations in CanadaCorporate Finance
- Wal-Mart grabs 13 Target Canada locations—what does this mean for the economy?Digital Strategy
- What other retailers can learn from Canadian Tire’s recent expansionLeadership & Strategy
- In Final Months, Target Canada Upsets WorkersLeadership & Strategy