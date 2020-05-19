Target to Open 17 More Stores in Ontario Tomorrow

Target Canada announced today its plans to soft open 21 locations across Southwestern Ontario. 17 of these locations are set to open on March 19th, while four more will open on March 28th.

“Welcoming the first Canadian guests at our pilot stores was a great moment for all team members at Target,” said Tony Fisher, president, Target Canada. “We have learned quickly from the results of our pilot stores and are committed to delivering on Target’s Expect More. Pay Less. brand promise as we approach our grand opening in early April.”

The soft openings of the 21 Target locations are following Target’s first foray into Canada in which three pilot stores were launched in early March. The soft openings are conducting volume testing in preparation of Target’s grand opening in early April. Target plans to open 124 stores during 2013.

The new stores will be opened in the following locations on March 19th:

Ajax - Durham Centre

Aurora - Aurora Shopping Centre

Brampton - Shoppers World Brampton

Burlington - Millcroft Centre

Cambridge - Cambridge Centre

Etobicoke - Cloverdale Mall

Hamilton - Centre Mall

Lindsay - Lindsay Square Mall

London - Masonville Place

London - Westmount Shopping Centre

Newmarket - Upper Canada Mall

Orillia - Orillia Square Mall

Toronto - Centrepoint Mall

Toronto - East York Town Centre

Waterdown - Flamborough Power Centre

Whitby - Taunton Road Power Centre

Windsor - Devonshire Mall

March 28th openings include the following stores:

Brampton - Trinity Common

Burlington - Burlington Mall

Mississauga - Square One Shopping Centre

Toronto - Shoppers World Danforth