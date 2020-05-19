Article
Leadership & Strategy

Target to Open 17 More Stores in Ontario Tomorrow

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Target Canada announced today its plans to soft open 21 locations across Southwestern Ontario. 17 of these locations are set to open on March 19th, while four more will open on March 28th.

“Welcoming the first Canadian guests at our pilot stores was a great moment for all team members at Target,” said Tony Fisher, president, Target Canada. “We have learned quickly from the results of our pilot stores and are committed to delivering on Target’s Expect More. Pay Less. brand promise as we approach our grand opening in early April.”

The soft openings of the 21 Target locations are following Target’s first foray into Canada in which three pilot stores were launched in early March. The soft openings are conducting volume testing in preparation of Target’s grand opening in early April.  Target plans to open 124 stores during 2013.

The new stores will be opened in the following locations on March 19th:

Ajax - Durham Centre

Aurora - Aurora Shopping Centre

Brampton - Shoppers World Brampton

Burlington - Millcroft Centre

Cambridge - Cambridge Centre

Etobicoke - Cloverdale Mall

Hamilton - Centre Mall

Lindsay - Lindsay Square Mall

London - Masonville Place

London - Westmount Shopping Centre

Newmarket - Upper Canada Mall

Orillia - Orillia Square Mall

Toronto - Centrepoint Mall

Toronto - East York Town Centre

Waterdown - Flamborough Power Centre

Whitby - Taunton Road Power Centre

Windsor - Devonshire Mall

 

March 28th openings include the following stores:

Brampton - Trinity Common

Burlington - Burlington Mall

Mississauga - Square One Shopping Centre

Toronto - Shoppers World Danforth

targetTarget CanadaTarget pilot stores
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI