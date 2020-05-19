Target to tackle holiday season with 20% more seasonal workers than last year

With the holiday season fast approaching, Target has announced its plans to hire 120,000 seasonal workers to cope with demand

This marks a 20% increase over last year’s hiring commitment, according to the company’s press release.

“Coming off a strong second quarter, we’re anticipating a busy holiday season and want to make sure we have the right teams in place across all of our stores and distribution and fulfilment centers to delivery an exceptional experience for our guests”, said Jenna Potts, Target’s chief stores officer.

Target also said in its statement that it has increased staff wages and team investment, offering all team members hired after 16 September a minimum wage of US$12 an hour.

This comes in tandem with a 10% discount at its stores, holiday pay over Christmas and Thanksgiving, and an extra 20% off fruits and vegetables and all Simply Balanced and C9 Champion merchandise.

The press release added: “One hourly team member from each of Target’s more than 1,800 stores and 39 distribution centers across the country will be randomly selected to receive a $500 holiday gift card” through its new “work.win.give” program.

As part of the program, the winner can also select a local community organization of their choice to whom $500 will be donated on their behalf.