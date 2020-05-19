Tesla’s SVP of Engineering exits the company

According to news from the Wall Street Journal, Tesla’s Senior Vice President (SVP) of Engineering has left the company after Elon Musk took on his responsibilities of overseeing the automaker’s Model 3 production in April.

The departure of Field came shortly after Tesla announced that it had set a target of producing 5,000 Model 3 vehicles on a weekly basis as Musk tweeted “7,000 cars, 7 days” in regard to the company’s manufacturing upturn.

See also:

The company will hope that this continues having long failed to meet its production goals – a significant reason for Musk’s operational move.

Previous to his time at Tesla, Field held the roles of VP of Product Design and VP of Mac Hardware Engineering at Apple.

Further, Field has stood as the CTO of Segway for a period of nine years, whilst having begun his career at leading US firms Ford and Johnson & Johnson.

The Model 3 electric sedan is Tesla’s first electric vehicle designed for the mass consumer market.