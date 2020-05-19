Loto-Québec and The Tetris Company have launched a Tetris themed instant lottery ticket. Produced by Pollard Banknote Limited, the Tetris lottery ticket was revealed on August 22nd for $3.

With the Tetris lottery game, players are offered the chance to win instantly up to $25,000 with additional opportunities to play Tetris online and be a part of a second chance draw via Loto-Québec’s website. Second change drawing prizes include gift cards, tablets, mp3 players, and gaming consoles.

“The Tetris brand has become a lifestyle and we’re thrilled to introduce the first Pollard Tetris-themed lottery ticket in Canada,” said Henk Rogers, Managing Director of The Tetris Company.

Tetris is one of the most popular video games of all time. Today, twenty-seven years after its initial release, the game is played by hundreds of millions of players world wide and is one of the best-selling mobile games with over 132 million paid downloads. The Tetris brand, recently, has branched out side of gaming to include merchandise such as furniture, home decor, clothing, tabletop games, stress toys, wall graphics and card games.

“The Tetris brand has really caught on in the lottery world. This is the second Tetris game to be launched during the month of August in North America, and there are more launches to come in the near future,” exclaimed Sina Aiello, Vice President, Licensed Products, Pollard Banknote. “This popular brand crosses all language barriers. We are excited to partner with Loto-Québec and provide marketing support and prizing that will thrill and make Tetris the topic of water cooler talk throughout Québec.”

Pollard Banknote, a global leader in the production and merchandising of instant lottery tickets, offers turnkey integrated marketing support solutions to brands. With services offered that include online focus testing, ticket design, prize structure consultation, online contests, interactive games, second chance draws, special event and street team management, digital and social media campaigns, point of sale merchandise support and in depth post game analysis, it's easy to see why Pollard is at the head of the industry.

