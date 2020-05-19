Is There a Correlation between Business and the National Ballet of Canada?

Officially launched on March 4th, the National Ballet of Canada has kicked off its spring program. It should come as no surprise that all of the dancers and staff involved in the event have not only successfully gone through a meticulous audition process, but they’ve also been engaged in hours of practices. Interestingly enough, Peter Ottmann, the senior ballet master in Toronto, has a motto that is not only effective for dancers, but those involved in the world of business, too: “Creativity without discipline is chaos.”

Talent—Selecting and Developing

In ballet, when choosing leads for specific performances, two things are often considered: the requirements for the dance and the dancer’s particular abilities. When hiring candidates for a job relating to business, the same factors should be explored: the daily tasks of the job and if the applicant possesses the appropriate skills for the work at hand. Going off of Ottmann’s motto, creative thinking is important, but so is the capability to listen.

Once the contender for the job has been officially selected, opportunities for further training and to develop even more skills should be considered. Yes, past accomplishments and an individual’s expertise are important dynamics, but ongoing training and the expanding of a person’s abilities should also be priorities. In doing so, not only will the business’s present needs be addressed, but what skills will be needed for success in the future can be considered, too.

A Person’s Particular Potential

Just like in ballet, the manager or team leader of a business project must be familiar with their group’s strengths, weaknesses, and overall abilities. It’s important to develop a plan that will not only utilize these specific strengths and abilities, but also motivate workers to present only their best work and tap into their fullest potential.

Creating a Positive Atmosphere

Sure, it’s important to hire the best candidate for the job and then hone in on his or her specific skills while training to become proficient in even more areas; however, it’s also equally vital to create a positive atmosphere that will allow workers to achieve their best on a daily basis.

