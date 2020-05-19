Thoma Bravo makes offer to acquire Sophos

US private equity firm Thoma Bravo has made UK cybersecurity firm Sophos an offer to acquire the business for US$7.40 per share.

Sophos board of director have agreed to unanimously recommend the US$3.9bn – enterprise value – offer to the company’s shareholders.

Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm that focuses on software and technology service sectors that have more than US$35bn in investor commitments. Thoma Bravo has acquired over 200 software and technology companies that represent over US$50bn in value. The company is best known for working with companies to implement best practices, invest in growth, drive innovation and deliver superior operating results.

“Today marks an exciting milestone in the ongoing journey of Sophos,” commented Kris Hagerman, CEO, Sophos. “Sophos is actively driving the transition in next-generation cybersecurity solutions, leveraging advanced capabilities in cloud, machine learning, APIs, automation, managed threat response, and more. We continue to execute a highly-effective and differentiated strategy, and we see this offer as a compelling validation of Sophos, its position in the industry and its progress.”

Founded in 1985, Sophos is a global leader in network and end-user security. Sophos operates in over 150 countries with nearly 400,000 customers, providing cloud-native and AI-enhanced solutions to secure endpoints and networks against evolving cybercriminals.

Did you know? Sophos was named for eleven consecutive reports, a Leader for endpoint protection platforms in the Gartner Magic Quadrant (2019).

