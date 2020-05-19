Thomson Reuters appoints new Co-Chief Operating Officers

Thomson Reuters has announced that it has appointed two new co-Chief Operating Officers (co-COOs) as part of an executive reshuffle at the Toronto-based media and information company.

Brian Peccarelli, President of Tax and Accounting, has been named co-COO of Customer Markets, becoming responsible for driving customer sales.

“Brian has managed the company’s fastest growing business for more than seven years and brings a proven track record of successfully leading organizations that deliver sustained, profitable growth,” Reuters said.

Meanwhile, Neil Masterson, the firm’s current Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer, has become co-COO of Operations and Enablement, managing the company’s technology and commercial operations.

“Neil has successfully managed the company’s Transformation efforts since 2013 and brings a proven track record of driving efficiencies, increasing productivity and reducing costs,” Reuters continued.

The co-COOs will play a significant part in overseeing the company’s transition as it moves towards completing the sale of its Financial & Risk business to Blackstone, expected to complete in H2 2018.

Further, amidst the significant changes that are taking place at the company, four leading executives have taken the decision to leave the firm.