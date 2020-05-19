Article
Leadership & Strategy

Tiffany & Co. CEO Michael Kowalski to Retire

By Jabong world
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Today, Tiffany & Co. announced that its longtime chief executive, Michael J Kowalski will retire effective March 31, 2015. Kowalski, who also sits on the Board of Directors, will continue to serve the company as non-executive chairman. The luxury jewelry retailer also announced that Frederic Cumenal, president of Tiffany & Co. will take over as CEO.

Kowalski, 62, joined Tiffany in 1983 and assumed the position of CEO in 1999. He became chairman of the board in 2003.

“I am immensely satisfied by what we have accomplished at Tiffany over the past 30 years, and I am confident that the company is superbly positioned for the future,” Kowalski said in a statement. “Frederic Cumenal is ideally suited to succeed me as chief executive officer, and we will continue to work closely together to ensure a seamless transition.”

Cumenal, 54, was named Tiffany’s president in September 2013, with responsibilities for worldwide sales and distribution as well as design, merchandising and marketing functions. At that time he was also appointed to a newly created seat on the Tiffany’s board.

Cumenal initially joined Tiffany in March 2011 as an executive vice president with responsibilities for sales and distribution. He will succeed Kowalski on April 1, 2015.

“This is an extraordinary company with a fantastic heritage and an exciting future,” Cumenal said. “I am deeply honored to be selected as its leader and look forward enthusiastically to capitalizing on the many opportunities ahead.”

LeadershipRetailtiffany & co.Michael J Kowalski
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI