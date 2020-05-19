Tim Hortons Menu to Offer Lasagna To Go

Tim Hortons announced today the introduction of a new menu item: beef lasagna casserole. In a move speculated to stay competitive with other convenient food chains such as Starbucks and McDonalds, Tim Hortons provides customers with pasta on the go.

The new lasagna casserole bowl sounds appetising, made of hearty tomato sauce, ground beef, lasagna noodles, ricotta, basil, oregano and garlic. Offering the new item to customers across Canada, this launch makes Tim Hortons the first restaurant in Canada to offer a pasta item to go.

"Whether Canadians are looking for a hearty hot lunch or a convenient dinner on the way home from work, Tim Hortons' new Beef Lasagna Casserole offers the comfort of a warm home-style meal, available to enjoy in our restaurants and in the drive thru," said Donna Finelli, Director of Brand Marketing for food at Tim Hortons. "This is also a great new nourishing alternative to typical fast food fare, like burgers and fries."

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest issue of Business Review Canada

Part of the hot bowl category of menu items, which includes soup and chilli, the Beef Lasagna Casserole will add a new option to the already popular menu category. When it comes to soup sales, Tim Hortons “sells almost three quarters of soup served in quick service restaurants in Canada and close to seven out of 10 bowls of chilli.”

"Last year alone, our guests enjoyed more than 63 million bowls of soup, making this an important segment of our business," added Finelli. "As the hot bowl leader, our guests told us that pasta was a natural extension for us."

Nutrition wise, the new Beef Lasagna Casserole is 10 ounces, a total of 280 calories with 13 g of protein. For $4.49, customers can get the bowl with a side of garlic toast at all Tim Hortons locations across Canada.