Tim Hortons Opens its Doors in Oman

Tim Hortons announced today the grand opening of its first restaurant in the Sultanate of Oman, the second Middle East market in which there is now a Tim Hortons location.

The new location in Oman is a part of a Master License Agreement (MLA) in which Tim Hortons signed with the Apparel Group for locations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) last year. This new Oman Tim Hortons is the 20th location in the GCC for the company, located at the Muscat Grand Mall.

"We're thrilled that the Apparel Group has reached the milestone of 20 restaurants in the GCC, since opening the first location in Dubai in September of 2011," said David Roy, Managing Director, International Operations, Tim Hortons. "With each restaurant, we are able to reach new customers in different communities and countries. We have a unique offering for the Oman market and look forward to bringing the Tim Hortons experience to guests in Oman."

Tim Horton’s expansion in the Middle East is a part of the company’s four-year strategic plan announced in 2010 that emphasizes the company’s entrance into international markets while growing the brand outside of North America. Tim Horton’s expects to continue to expand in the Middle East, focusing next on Qatar.

"As one of North America's largest restaurant chains and a well-respected brand, Tim Hortons works well for those who are looking for a food offering that blends quality service with value pricing," said Nilesh Ved, Chairman and CEO, Apparel Group. "Since opening its first restaurant on Sheikh Zayed Road last year, the brand has experienced encouraging and consistent customer traffic. Taking into consideration the popularity of the brand in the UAE, the next obvious destination was the neighbouring country of Oman, as we continue our search for additional sites across the GCC."

The MLA with Apparel Group specifies that the company will be able to open up to 120 multi-format Tim Hortons restaurants over the next five years in the GCC within the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.