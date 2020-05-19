Tim Hortons to relocate its Canadian headquarters to the Toronto Exchange Towers

One of Canada's best known restaurant franchises, Tim Hortons, has announced that it will be relocating its Toronto headquarters to the Toronto Exchange Towers (TET) in downtown Toronto, leaving its Oakville facility after more than 50 years.

Tim Hortons' new headquarters in the TET will stretch 65,000 square feet, with the company focused on creating a modern work environment whilst retaining its committment to, and operations within, the heart of Canada.

See also:

"This major metropolitan environment will provide a platform for us to further expand our leadership in Canada by bringing us closer to our business partners and the people on the front lines of tomorrow's industry trends," said Alex Macedo, President of Tim Hortons.

"This change is another part of our journey to build a stronger Tim Hortons and will enable us to harness the power of technology and innovation to better serve our Guests and Restaurant Owners for years to come."

The headquarters will focus on implementing innovation labs and collaborative spaces to drive the company's new and fresh-minded initiatives in order to remain competitive and modern.