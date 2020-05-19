Tips to Build a Better Workforce

One of the main factors driving success in business is a highly engaged workforce. In fact, employee empowerment is an ongoing process that can greatly improve the overall efficiency of a company.

Several advantages can result—ranging from monetary gains, like cost savings, to better work relationships related to positive morale, communication and direct accountability.

Consider these four ways to make employee engagement work for you:

1. Communicate clear expectations: Be sure to deliver clear and concise instructions as to what you expect your workers to achieve. Give comprehensive instruction as to how you want projects completed and alert staff of changes to the original agenda.

2. Offer Support: Always be as accessible as possible to answer any questions and concerns. By taking the time to build confidence in your employee's abilities, you exhibit your trust in them and set the stage for employees to achieve success. When that happens, be sure to acknowledge and reward those accomplishments

3. Afford them the right materials: By providing employees with the right resources to do their job, you also set them up for success. Solutions like cloud-based Microsoft Office 365 (www.office365.ca) offer familiar tools that can access email, documents, contacts and calendars from a set of web-enabled tools which are accessible virtually anywhere.

4. Provide proper training: Training provides the skills and confidence that leads to long-term success. Knowing what to do and when to do it motivates employees and increases their productivity. Sharing important goals and direction allows everyone sees the big picture for your business success.