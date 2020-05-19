Tips to get through your first year as a business owner

The first year of being a new business owner, much like a newlywed, can often be the hardest. In fact, if you’ve recently launched a new business, then you’ve undoubtedly heard random horror stories. For example, many believe that 90% of new businesses are often destined to fail. And while starting a company can be stressful and there is never a guarantee that it will become successful, these tips can possibly help better your chances.

Have a good business plan

You may be tempted to skip a business plan, but writing out your vision can be a great way to determine what you specifically want to get out of your business and the different steps it will take to accomplish your goals. Of course, you don’t have to overwhelm yourself and write a long plan, but your business plan should be detailed enough that it completely states your ideas and whether or not you’ve got a good plan for the current market.

Avoid high expenses

At the end of the day, your goal is to make a profit. Therefore, it will be important to make sure that you keep your expenses as low as possible. After all, new businesses often fail because they run out of money. Ways to save money include only hiring people you absolutely need and avoiding extra space of an office for as long as possible. And lastly, try to only spend money on items that you think you need.

Reinvest money back into the company

As the CEO or owner of a company, it may be difficult at first to think about giving up a paycheck. However, the first money you make should always be put back into the company. Of course, you can choose to this money in a specific product of the marketing of the product, but the money should always go back into the business in some aspect. This may be a hard concept to accept, but during the first year of business, owners are often times the last to get paid for their work.

It’s important to build a network

As a business owner, you should already know how important it is to network. After all, you never know when you’ll meet someone that can help you or your company. It’s important to go to different networking events, as anyone could be a potential customer, employee, or source of inspiration. Therefore, reach out to other professionals in your field and stay alert for any and all opportunities.

