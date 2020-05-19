Tips for Transforming a Domain to a Premium E-Business

Growing Sales in a Multi-Billion Dollar Market: The Importance of a Well-Rounded Growth Plan

Written by Summer Banks, Content Writer for Triton Web Properties

Don't underestimate the power of great content. An e-business is expressly designed to give customers a place to purchase items they are looking for, but how are they going to find your website even if your domain is premium. Great content contributes to search engine rankings as well as generate repeat visitors. When adding content to your site, make sure it is original content focused on your niche, provides relevant information the visitor is looking for and supports the products you are trying to sell. Google’s recent algorithm change, named Panda, has been weeding out low-quality, scraper, content farm sites and boosting the rankings for sites that actually deserve it. Great content will help decrease your bounce rate and increase the average time a visitor remains on the page – this will tell Google that your site is a relevant and authoritative site.

Don't bite off more than you can chew. Transforming premium domains to e-business gold means focusing that website on a small niche. Topics like parenting, women's health and fitness are huge draws, but there are also a large number of successful websites with content and products fitting the larger niche. Break down niches into micro-niches and focus on those so you get the biggest bang for your buck.

Focus on the whole picture, not just popularity and sales. With millions of premium domains on the Internet, what is your domain offering the visitor that no one else is offering? You have to focus on more than products and services. The customer wants FREE information and they want to feel like their business is something your e-business deserves. Give them that little something extra and it will prove useful in the long run.

Plan, plan, plan. No one can transform a premium website into a successful e-business without a plan. Any entrepreneur that has thoughtfully written out a solid business plan realizes there are more unanswered questions than originally thought. There is much more to plan than the basics. How will new products be added? How will old products be discontinued? What call solution will you use? What types of employees or how many employees will be needed when the business grows beyond the current staff? What are the 5-year, 10-year and 15-year goals of the business? Plan everything and leave nothing to chance.

