Top 10 Canadian employers 2016

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
Which Canadian organisations offer the best opportunities for their employees? Working with online statistics provider Statista, Forbes resolved to answer this question. It spoke to over 8,000 Canadian workers in order to rank employers over varying industries. From corporate giants to universities, the list recognises the best employers in the country.

“It’s a very challenging time because the name of the game is talent retention—that’s certainly quite apparent to the best and smartest employers,” said Tom Knight, Associate Professor of Organizational Behaviour and Human Resources at the University of British Columbia’s Sauder School of Business.

We’ve listed the top 10 Canadian employers from Forbes’ study:

  1. BC Hydro
  2. Vancity
  3. ABB
  4. Ubisoft
  5. Costco Wholesale
  6. University of Guelph
  7. Metrolinx
  8. Toronto Hydro
  9. Google
  10. Université Laval
     

