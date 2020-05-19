Top 10 Canadian MBA schools

10. John Molson School of Business, Concordia University

Established 1974 in Montreal, the John Molson Business School allows Quebec residents a hugely reduced course cost, charging just $7,000 rather than $16,000, and offers MBA students the chance to be a part of its long-running international case competition. It is the largest of its kind, now running for its 35th year, and the winners receive $10,000.

9. Degroote School of Business, McMaster University

This Burlington school began in 1952, and offers students the opportunity to undertake four-month work placements in order to acquire real-life business skills alongside their studies. Incentives are also given to students in the form of an honours program for the third year, after which there is a 12-16 month internship option. Enviably huge companies like IBM, Microsoft, and Procter & Gamble are all internship partners. Courses cost $36,650.

8. University of Alberta

Founded in 1908, the University of Alberta offers a very broad range of subject to study, with a heavy focus on leadership – there are now courses on women in leadership and applied leadership. The school has ranked highly in top universities lists for several years in a row, and has a huge economic impact on the area around it, bringing around $12.3 billion to Alberta every year. Courses cost $27,862.

7. Sauder School of Business, University of British Columbia

Sauder was established in 1956 and is consistently within the top university rankings worldwide. Around 65-70 percent of students come from outside of Canada, and the school also hosts 15 specialist research centers. The courses offered by Sauder are more specific than most, allowing the student to pursue the exact career of their choice. The Vancouver school costs $43,883.

6. Desautels Faculty of Management, McGill University

Like Degroote, this Montreal school highly values real-world experience and ensures that all students undertake 10 days of international study as well as a paid internship. There is a Tokyo campus which gives overseas students the opportunity to travel to Canada and undertake some of their studies there. Desautels is the oldest school on this list, established in 1906, and the program costs $79,500.

5. HEC Montréal

The courses at HEC are separated by theme, focussing on topics more specific to the student’s requirements. A five week consulting project at a relevant company is mandatory, and study features leadership and communication. Like the John Molson School, HEC offers a far cheaper rate for local residents: $7,500 for those in Quebec, and $15,300 for out-of-province applicants. HEC was established in 1907.

4. Schulich School of Business, York University

A younger school, beginning in 1966, this Toronto school boasts overseas campuses in Beijing and Hyderabad as it has a heavy emphasis on international business. The Schulich Strategy Field Study is mandatory and is a real-world consulting project that students can use to achieve necessary experience for their post-graduate lives. The course costs $70,710.

3. Ivey Business School, Western University

Ivey started in 1922, and uses over 300 real scenarios to develop students’ skills and prepare them for their careers. Based in London, the school has been hailed by Bloomberg Businessweek as the best MBA school outside of the US. The program costs $82,000.

2. Queen’s School of Business, Queen’s University

The program at Queen’s focusses on the basics of the business world, including entrepreneurship and innovation. It has recently added a healthcare-specific module, and came in first place for Canadian Business’s 2014 MBA ranking. The school was established in 1919 and its course at Kingston costs $77,000.

1.Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto

Canada’s top business school is also the most expensive at $95,100 for the full course. The Toronto school focusses on practical real-world business skills that anybody going into the sector will need, and offers a vast range of subjects for students to choose from – there are 14 available majors and over 90 elective modules. Established in 1950, the school consistently ranks within the top 10 Canadian MBAs, maintaining the best possible reputation.

Read the November issue of Business Review USA & Canada here