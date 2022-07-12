Top 10 CEO moves across North America this month

3 Bill Ready, CEO, Pinterest

Former Google executive Bill Ready has taken the helm of Pinterest . He joins Pinterest from Google where he headed up the commerce business for three and a half years, and where he was tasked with leading Google’s most recent efforts to compete in ecommerce against the likes of Amazon. Bill has extensive leadership experience in the payments industry, spending six years at PayPal where he held various leadership positions, most recently as Chief Operating Officer; and headed up payment services Venmo, Braintree and iPay Technologies. Earlier in his career, he was a strategy consultant at McKinsey.