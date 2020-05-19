Top 10 inspiring quotes from industry leaders

This week the co-founder of Apple, Steve Wozniak, shared some inspiring nuggets of advice for budding businesspeople at the Festival of Marketing in London (via CNBC).

“When you start a company,” he said, “you better have good engineering or a good product and you should have a working model of it before you seek money.”

Sound guidance. Some of the most admired figures in popular culture have made similar comments for start-ups and entrepreneurs; here is a round-up of some of our favourites (via louder.online)

“Enthusiasm is the sparkle in your eyes, the swing in your gait, the grip of your hand. The irresistible surge of will and energy to execute your ideas.” – Henry Ford, Founder of the Ford Motor Company

“What do you need to start a business? Three simple things: know your product better than anyone, know your customer, and have a burning desire to succeed.” – Dave Thomas, Founder of Wendy’s

“There’s an entrepreneur right now, scared to death, making excuses, saying, ‘it’s not the right time just yet.’ There’s no such thing as a good time.” – Kevin Plank, CEO of Under Armour

“You don’t need to be a genius or a visionary, or even a college graduate for that matter, to be successful. You just need framework and a dream.” – Michael Dell, CEO of Dell

“If there’s something you want to build, but the tech isn’t there yet, just find the closest possible way to make it happen.” – Dennis Crowley, Co-Founder of Foursquare

“Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be a more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks.” – Warren Buffett, Business Magnate

“When you innovate, you must prepare yourself for everybody to tell you that you’re nuts.” – Larry Ellison, CEO of Oracle

“I always did something that I was a little not ready to do. I think that, that is how you grow. When there’s a moment of ‘Wow, I’m not so sure that I can do this,’ and you push through those moments, it’s then that you have a breakthrough.” – Marissa Mayer, President and CEO of Yahoo!

“Every time you state what you want or believe, you’re the first to hear it. It’s a message to both you and others about what you think is possible. Don’t put a ceiling on yourself.” – Oprah Winfrey, Media Proprietor

“I’m convinced that about half of what separates the successful entrepreneurs from the non-successful ones is pure perseverance.” – Steve Jobs, Co-Founder and former CEO of Apple

