Top 10 reputable companies in the USA

May 19, 2020
Four of the top five companies in the USA by reputation aren't American, says Reputation Institute's new Global RepTrak report.

Three European and one Japanese company join Google as the sole American firm at the top end of the 2017 report, which Reputation Institute constructs every year from a mind-boggling array of qualitative data. US companies do, however, fill out the rest of the Top 10 - and you can see the roll-call of reputational honor below.

Companies are eligible for inclusion if they are significant players in the world's 15 largest economies, enjoy an above average reputation in their home nations, and have a high global familiarity. They're then scored in terms of which companies are best regarded by consumers, drive trust and support amongst them, and how they measure up against public expectations.

Swiss luxury watch maker Rolex is named the most reputable company in the USA this year, while Google comes in second. See the complete roll call below.

  1. Rolex
  2. Google
  3. Sony
  4. LEGO Group
  5. LVMH Group
  6. Canon
  7. Kellogg's
  8. Amazon.com
  9. Caterpillar
  10. 1The Walt Disney Company
