Top 10: US vacation homes in 2022, voted by Vrbo
Looking for a place to vacation this summer? Look no further than this eclectic mix of best-in-class holiday homes across the United States. These 10 fabulous properties have been chosen as the 2022 Vacation Homes of the Year by Vrbo, an Expedia Group company that’s been pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay since 1995.
As you’d expect, these stunning homes are all located in equally stunning, and popular, destinations and deliver five-star ratings and Premier Host status, with the list showcasing a variety of price points, destinations, property types and design.
These homes not only have a “proven track record of earning excellent ratings and reviews”, says spokesperson Alison Kwong, but have hosts who “are dedicated to going above and beyond for their guests”.
1 Big Sky, Montana
This remote mountain lodge is located on 20 acres in the mountains near Yellowstone National Park. Outdoor enthusiasts appreciate the hiking, cross-country skiing, mountain biking and fishing, but it’s the views that secured this home's place on the list. Soak up the stunning mountain scenery from the outdoor hot tub, perfect for an evening of stargazing, or while barbecuing on the deck. And if it gets nippy, retire to the family room with its stone fireplace, card table and big-screen TV.
2 Broken Bow, Oklahoma
Dubbed a “gathering place for large families”, this pet-friendly modern cabin is a hit with extended families, multi-generational groups, and people traveling with kids. This cabin sleeps 18 people, comes with a spacious outdoor patio for grilling, and a games room (think pool table, poker table and arcade) with twelve bunk beds. Little luxuries include a personal coffee bar with a Keurig pod coffee and programmable drip coffee machine, a campfire pit for marshmallow roasting, hot-tub, and lookout tower to purvey the 1.5 acres of surrounding forest of pine-scented trees.
3 East Hampton, New York
This five-bedroom, six-bathroom contemporary farmhouse is a short walk from Georgica Beach. With thirty-five 5-star ratings, Delivering a mid-century vibe, guests love the sit-in gourmet kitchen, with its Viking stove, wine fridge and ice maker. There’s also a private pool, spa, poolhouse, grill, and 15-foot movie screen in the house's home theatre. The unique butler’s door to the entertaining areas allows for any wait staff to take care of your family and guests seamlessly.
4 Gatlinburg, Tennessee
This cozy chalet sleeps 10 and has fifty 5-star ratings. Not far from Dollywood, it is located just minutes from downtown Gatlinburg and the Smoky Mountain National Park and boasts stunning views of the mountain. Among the little luxuries on offer – plush UGG bath towels, a Weber grill, Adirondack chairs on the decking, and a games room complete with arcade games, pinball machine and pool table. There are lawn games too.
5 Hawaii Island, Hawaii
This 3-bed oceanfront retreat overlooks the Pacific Ocean where, from the upper lanai and two master suites, guests can watch whales and dolphins at play, and the sunset every day. The infinity pool and poolside barbecue are a welcome alternative for guests who want to avoid crowded resorts and have a quieter vacation. The property eclectic in design and features natural treasures and art from around the Pacific ensuring an authentic stay.
6 Hilton Head, South Carolina
The host of this six-bedroom luxury beachfront house in Hilton Head, South Carolina has been in the vacation rental business for over a decade. Boasting the closest-to-ocean setting in Sea Pines, this home has panoramic views of the ocean, a heatable pool and spa, large grass lawn, and a fully-stocked chef's kitchen – think three coffee makers and gourmet gas cooktop. A great place for gatherings, there are multiple decks with seating and dining areas, as well as a ‘rec’ room. The property also benefits from having 24/7 personal property concierge services.
7 Palm Springs, California
This designer retreat in the Little Tuscany neighborhood, just minutes from the world-famous Palm Canyon Drive, looks like it’s been ripped froj the pages of Architectural Digest, with its delivery of designer art and furnishings and an open plan living space with moving walls of glass. The resort-style yard is huge and comes with a pool, spa, alfresco dining areas and outdoor kitchen and bar, plus fire pit. There is even a gym in the garage with a Peloton bike available for guests to use.
8 Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
This oceanfront beach house in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, has almost fifty 5-star ratings and sleeps 16 guests. Guests will find a private walkway leading to the beach, and within a short walk, access to tennis golf, shops and dining. The property has its own private pool and balconies overlooking the waves, and plenty of space for outdoor entertaining including a grill area with charcoal grills. Luxuries abound, including custom linens, a wine refrigerator, and ice maker.
9 Sawyer, Michigan
This modern property near Lake Michigan is just a short walk or bike ride to Warren Dunes state park, and surrounded by local wineries and breweries. Guests love the multiple outdoor gathering spaces by the 8-peson hot tub and firepit, not to mention the salt water pool.
10 Telluride, Colorado
A perfect place for adventurous travellers and nature lovers, this mountain lodge sits between Telluride ski resort and the evergreen golf course of Mountain Village. It's called "Overlook Haus" because of the breathtaking mountain views from almost every room in the house. Inside, the décor is opulent with a swanky island-style kitchen, high-vaulted ceilings, and roaring fireplace. An immersive outdoor decking area wraps around the property and comes with a sunken hot tub and fire pit. Among the luxurious comforts on offer, a tub with view of the mountains, king-size beds, sub-zero refrigerator, and media room.