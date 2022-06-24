Top 10: US vacation homes in 2022, voted by Vrbo

Looking for a place to vacation this summer? Look no further than this eclectic mix of best-in-class holiday homes across the United States. These 10 fabulous properties have been chosen as the 2022 Vacation Homes of the Year by Vrbo , an Expedia Group company that’s been pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay since 1995.

As you’d expect, these stunning homes are all located in equally stunning, and popular, destinations and deliver five-star ratings and Premier Host status, with the list showcasing a variety of price points, destinations, property types and design.

These homes not only have a “proven track record of earning excellent ratings and reviews”, says spokesperson Alison Kwong, but have hosts who “are dedicated to going above and beyond for their guests”.