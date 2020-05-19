The Top 3 Ways to Avoid Problems at the Airport during Spring Break

Now that March as officially gotten underway, spring break is on the horizon—what does that exactly mean for those passengers planning on flying out of Canada? For starters, crowds! If you’re planning on traveling in the near future via airplane, then you will find it necessary to take note of the top 3 ways to avoid problems at the airport. In doing so, you could save yourself time, energy and sanity.

RELATED TOPIC: Too Much Baggage: Is Air Canada at Fault for Delays and Lost Luggage?

Tip #3—Prepare for Security

It should come as no surprise that you will have to go through airport security before being permitted onto the airplane. Therefore, you can avoid hassle by preparing for the obstacle. For example, make sure that all sharp objects are securely packed in your checked luggage. Next, be ready to remove shoes, belts, jewelry and anything else that may contain metal. For a full, detailed listed of what is permitted through security, take a look at the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority site.

Tip #2—Give Yourself Adequate Time at the Airport

Depending on where you’re flying to, you will need to arrive at the airport two to three hours before your scheduled flight. In order to help ensure that you don’t miss your plane, you will want to give yourself plenty of time to find parking, check your bag, go through security and locate the appropriate gate. You can most likely save yourself a little bit of time by using the self check-in kiosk often located near the check-in counter.

Tip #1—Check-in Online

Your airline will most likely offer the option of checking in online, which will open 24 hours before your flight—utilize it! This tactic will allow you to avoid long lines, as well as possibly choose and reserve a specific seat on the plane.

RELATED TOPIC: Canada’s Top 10 Airports 2014

Though flying can be rather annoying at times, if you’re fully prepared for what awaits you at the airport,then you shouldn’t have any trouble finding and boarding your plane on time. This spring break season, have fun, be safe and enjoy the flight!