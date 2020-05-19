The top 5 mining companies in Canada who are doing it right

Originally reported by our sister brand Mining Global, It seems that there are a handful of mining companies spread throughout Canada who doing the job right. Specifically, five mining companies are making a huge a difference based on various factors, including environmental and social.

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) entails voluntary actions taken by a company to improve living condition of local communities, whether through social, environmental or economic programs. The goal is to go beyond legal obligations, contracts and operating license agreements.

Last week, Canadian magazine Maclean unveiled its annual Top 50 Most Socially Responsible Companies in Canada list. Partnering with Sustainalytics, a leading independent provider of environmental, social and governance research, the list highlighted the top companies based on their performance across key environmental and social indicators within their industries. For Canada, these are the top mining companies making a difference.

5. New Gold

For the second year in a row, Vancouver-based miner New Gold makes the list of the top responsible mining companies in Canada. The company is recognized for excellent environmental initiatives, including recycling 27.3 million cubic meters of water in 2012. That’s roughly five times the amount of raw water the company withdrew from natural sources.

4. Goldcorp Inc.

As one of the world’s largest gold producers, Goldcorp continues to make a difference. The miner was recognized for its outstanding commitment to social and environmental responsibility as well as investing heavily in the development of policies and programs for workplace safety, diversity, community development, education and support for non-profits.

"Operating in a transparent and socially responsible manner is a commitment that is absolutely fundamental to the way we do business," said Chuck Jeannes, Goldcorp'sPresident and CEO.

"We're proud of the strides we've made incorporating best practices into everything from land reclamation to ensuring we hire local workers and source from local suppliers where possible. We believe that every community we work with should prosper. This acknowledgment from Sustainalytics validates the work we're doing."

3. IamGold Corp.

For the third year in a row, IamGold joins the list and for good reason. Despite operating in high-risk countries, the miner has not been involved in any significant community relations controversies and continues to have a favorable track record working with global communities.

2. Teck Resources

Teck Resources is a great example of a mining company with a solid approach to CSR. The company is committed to responsible mining and mineral development and strives to build partnerships and capacity to confront sustainability challenges within the regions it operates.

“As a proudly Canadian company for over 100 years, Teck and its employees are focused on creating lasting benefits in the communities where we operate,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO, Teck.

“These rankings are the direct result of the hard work of our people, whose dedication to doing the right thing for the environment, communities and future generations is at the heart of everything we do.”

1. Kinross Gold Corporation

For Kinross Gold, corporate social responsibility isn’t a chore—it’s a daily part of operations.

“I believe corporate responsibility is core to both our overall strategy and day-to-day activities, and it will remain a key priority for Kinross Gold,” said President and CEO J. Paul Rollinson.

The miner has a vast repertoire of programs dedicated to improving communities in which it operates. Each program is designed to specific operations with company-wide standards and global best practices.

