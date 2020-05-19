Top companies to work for in Canada 2014

Companies of all kinds are creating a better business environment in Canada. And, with Canadian companies both large and small setting the bar for what it means to take care of employees and clients, it just goes to show you that not all business has to be big business.

With working relationships in mind, here are some of the top businesses to work for and thus do business with in the Great White North.

Hardworking Television Network

One of the top employers for 2013 - 2014 year according to Canada's Top 100 Employers List is the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network out of Winnipeg. The network only has 145 full-time employees, which means every position counts.

Not only does the network believe in a 35-hour workweek tailored to the way employees want to live their lives, the company also offers optional telecommuting.

Likewise, with ongoing training programs as well as comprehensive employee healthcare plans, it's no wonder this company is so highly rated.

One Box at a Time

When employees love their jobs, clients get the most of out of the company and such is the case with the Great Little Box Company.

The company operates out of British Columbia and, with its 200 full-time employees, manufactures corrugated boxes, displays, and protective packaging.

The box company loves its employees and proves it with an onsite exercise facility, rooftop deck employee lounge, and even lunch break kayaking on the property lake. In addition, the company offers its employees profit sharing options, extended time off, and a free vacation whenever the company meets its revenue goals.

Manufacturing Relationships

Although 3M is a worldwide company, it takes both employee and client relationships to heart and nowhere is this truer than with 3M Canada.

With more than 1,800 full-time employees all across Canada, 3M proves time and time again that it's a great place to work as well as do business.

Not only does 3M Canada offer its employees onsite meditation rooms, 3 weeks paid vacation, and 17 weeks of paid maternity leave, the company also sponsors a scholarship program for the children of employees seeking a college education. When employees feel this taken care of, it's no surprise client relationships are so strong.

Banking on Better Business

Another one of the top companies in Canada in terms of employee happiness and client satisfaction is Bank of Canada. In fact, the main branch in Ottawa has a membership-free, family friendly fitness zone complete with a climbing wall and basketball courts.

And, with more than 1,200 employees, Bank of Canada makes banking a pleasure because it not only contributes to employee pension plans, the bank also offers flexible work hours and ongoing employee education.

The Business of Health

With just more than 200 full-time employees, Stryker Canada is one of the smallest companies on the list, but that doesn't stop them from being a great company to work for and with.

Stryker manufactures surgical equipment and specialty medical products and rewards its employees for all their great work with company share and stock purchase plans, paid training programs, and 8 weeks paid leave for family emergencies.

From one Canadian company to the next, it's plain to see that when employees are happy, business is good.

