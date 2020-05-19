Top Five Cities To Open A Small Business

The July edition of The Business Review USA is now live!

By: Tina Samuels

If you’re planning on starting your own business, you might not want to start it in your hometown. Some cities in the U.S. just aren’t known for doing well with certain industries.

For the highest chance of success, consider moving your business to another location in the country, whether it’s in your state or all the way on the other side of the country.

Here’s a look at the top five cities in the U.S. to consider starting your business in:

1. Dallas

There is a population in Dallas of approximately 6.5 million people and about 2,000 small businesses per 100,000 people. The large population is part of the reason why starting a business here is a great choice. The cost of living for self-employed individuals is also slightly less than the national average, so you’re not paying as much to live in Dallas if you don’t already. They have lower business taxes and 20 of theFortune 500 companies are in Dallas.

2. Kansas City, KS

Another city that is a great place for starting a business is Kansas City, Kansas (the other Kansas City). There is a population of approximately 145, 000, with a low cost of living for those self-employed. The area is currently undergoing development for a wireless district downtown, collaborative space for small businesses and reducing costs for new businesses. This is all good news if you want to start a business here.

3. Atlanta

Atlanta, Georgia has a population just in the metro area of 5.4 million people. They have 1.7 percent cost of living under the national average, which is a great sign for small business owners. Many large corporations are in Atlanta, including Coca-Cola and AT&T. But this doesn’t mean small start-ups don’t also do well in the city. With a large population, big-city appeal and cheap living costs, it is excellent for small businesses just getting started. Georgia Tech is also in Atlanta, which draws in the young crowd if your business is catering to this segment of the population.

4. Denver

If you’re interested in moving to Colorado, consider opening your business in Denver. This city has a slightly higher cost of living above the national average, but they have a large population and appeal to boutiques, restaurants and other small businesses. Approximately 95 percent of Denver’s economy is made up of small businesses with 50 employees or less. For you, this means starting a small company in a place where residents choose to shop at these local businesses as opposed to box stores or corporations.

5. Seattle

Lastly, there is Seattle, Washington if you want to start your business on the west coast. Seattle is one of the best cities in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. They have a large population and many small businesses that are thriving. Seattle is also home of the best job market in the country. While their living costs are well above the national average, they have very little business taxes and most small businesses do very well in the city.

By living in one of these cities, you benefit from being near people who are accustomed to shopping at small, local businesses.

About the Author: Tina Samuels writes on small business, social media, video hosting online, and home improvement.