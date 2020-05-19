Top Ten Hotels in North America

10. Montage Kapalua Bay

Spanning across 24 acres, the Montage Kapalua Bay is located in Maui, Hawaii. With a Travel and Leisure score of 95.88, it is rated the 63rd best hotel in the world. Its amenities include over 50 residential-style multi-bedroom suites, 24 beachfront acres, five restaurants, four bars, and a complete spa service, according to the hotel’s website. Overlooking Kapalua Bay, it has received public acclaim, with a five-star rating on TripAdvisor and a 9.3 rating on Booking.com.

https://www.montagehotels.com/kapaluabay/

https://www.facebook.com/montagekb

https://twitter.com/montagekapalua

https://www.pinterest.com.mx/montagehotels/

https://www.instagram.com/montagekapalua/

9. North Block Hotel

With a score of 96.00, North Block Hotel is tied for 55th place, according to Travel and Leisure. Situated in Yountville, California, it is the number one Californian hotel in the world. With only 20 rooms, these are well-stocked with private entrances, individual patios, heated floors in the bathrooms, and 300-count linens. North Block hotel boasts a full spa and an Italian-inspired eatery, the Redd Wood Restaurant, headed by Michelin-starred Richard Reddington.

https://www.northblockhotel.com/

https://www.instagram.com/NorthBlock_Hotel/

https://www.facebook.com/NorthBlockHotel/

8. Fogo Island Inn

Tied for 55th best hotel in the world, the Fogo Island Inn has a Travel and Leisure score of 96.00. Located in Newfoundland, Canada, National Geographic calls it “a great feat of contemporary architecture.” Perched on stilts, each of its 29 guest rooms and suites are unique, with floor-to-ceiling windows that open to a spectacular ocean view. With a focus on sustainability, 100% of the hotel’s operating surpluses are reinvested into the community, according to its website.

https://fogoislandinn.ca/

https://www.facebook.com/FogoIslandInn/

https://twitter.com/fogoislandinn

https://www.instagram.com/fogoislandinn/

https://www.pinterest.ca/fogoislandinn/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAAHmX5U52reYMYakC5nJCw

7. The Bristol Hotel

The Bristol Hotel, situated in Bristol, Virginia, is a 65-room boutique with a rooftop bar that offers far-reaching views of the Appalachian Mountains. With a Travel and Leisure Score of 96.09, it is the 53rd best hotel in the world. The building was built in 1925. Originally, it functioned as a hotel before becoming the most prominent office building in the city in the 20th century,. Then eventually it reverted back to its original intention as the 65-room, 11-suite hotel

https://www.bristolhotelva.com/

https://www.facebook.com/bristolhotelva/

https://www.instagram.com/bristolhotelva/

6. The Row Hotel at Assembly Row

The 44th best hotel in the world, The Row Hotel at Assembly Row has a Travel and Leisure score of 96.32. Part of the Autograph Collection of Marriott Hotels, it is located in Somerville, Massachusetts, a 7-minute train ride from Boston. With a heated pool and 24-hour fitness centre, its amenities include a guest pantry and sun terrace. The Row Hotel at Assembly Row has high ratings: 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor and 4.7 stars on Marriott’s own website.

https://www.therowhotelatassemblyrow.com/

https://www.facebook.com/therowhotelatassemblyrow/

https://www.instagram.com/therowhotelatassemblyrow/

SEE ALSO

5. Hotel Eleven

Situated in Austin, Texas, Hotel Eleven is one of the most recent boutique hotels to open in East Austin. With a 14-room capacity, it provides an intimate space for fans of music and art. Adorned with locally-sourced artwork, its lounge features a rotating cast of local artists. With a Travel and Leisure score of 96.55, it places 36th in the world. Its private roof deck provides guests with views of downtown Austin, the Texas Capitol, and the University of Texas.

http://hotelelevenaustin.com/

https://www.instagram.com/hoteleleven/

https://www.facebook.com/HotelEleven/

4. The Inn of the Five Graces

With a Travel and Leisure score of 96.62, The Inn of the Five Graces is the 33rd best hotel in the world. Located in Santa Fe, New Mexico, each room is adorned handcrafted artisanal art and priceless artefacts dating back to the Silk Road. It was inaugurated in 1996 under the name “Serets’ 1001 Nights”, changing its name in 2004, according to the hotel’s website. With 24 rooms, it has a five-star rating on TripAdvisor and a 9.4 rating on Booking.com.

https://fivegraces.com/

https://www.facebook.com/TheFiveGraces

https://www.instagram.com/thefivegraces/

3. Rabbit Hill Inn

Located in Lower Waterford, Vermont, the Rabbit Hill Inn is a 19-bedroom bed and breakfast. It places 27th in the world, according to Travel and Leisure, with a score of 96.89. The hotel boasts breathtaking views of the White Mountains, a swimming pool, spa facilities, and award-winning cuisine. World-class, Rabbit Hill Inn has a five-star rating on TripAdvisor, a 4.5-star rating on Yelp, and a 9.4 rating on Booking.com.

https://www.rabbithillinn.com/

https://twitter.com/RabbitHillInn

https://www.instagram.com/rabbithillinn/

https://www.facebook.com/rabbithillinn

2. Inn at Willow Grove

Situated in Orange, Virginia, Inn at Willow Grove is right in the middle of Virginia wine country. A restored plantation house from the 1770s, it is rated the 24th best hotel in the world, with a Travel and Leisure score of 97.22. Seeking to capture Southern American charm, the hotel is staffed by butlers and is equipped with a parlour piano. Its room choices include 10 boutique rooms, 10 luxury suites, and five premier suites and cottages.

https://www.innatwillowgrove.com/

https://www.facebook.com/TheInnatWillowGrove/

https://www.instagram.com/innatwillowgrove/

https://www.pinterest.com.mx/innwillowgrove/

1. The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch

First on our list and second in the world is the Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, with a Travel and Leisure score of 98.67. Situated in Saratoga, Wyoming, the 30,000-acre property provides luxury accommodation and also acts as a working cattle ranch. Among its 33 available units are 11 log cabin residences, 13 rooms in its Trailhead Lodge, and nine fully furnished cabin suites, giving it a capacity of up to 150 guests, according to the hotel’s website.

https://www.brushcreekranch.com/lodgeandspa

https://www.facebook.com/brushcreekranch

https://www.instagram.com/brushcreekranch/

https://twitter.com/BrushCreekRanch

https://www.youtube.com/user/BrushCreekRanchWY