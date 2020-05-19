Top tips to reduce emissions

With recent news that the concentration of carbon dioxide emissions has now reached 400 parts per million worldwide, it is important that significant efforts are undertaken to reduce this figure. With an increased awareness of the dangers of this increase, we look at tips which will help support the reduction of carbon emissions.

Transport

Although the majority tend to drive to work, this further increases the level of CO2 into the atmosphere. By walking, biking or utilising public transport, emissions will be reduced. If driving is essential, switch to a low emissions vehicle which will reduce levels of CO2.

Home

When you aren’t at home, make sure the thermostat is turned off and central heating is lowered, not only to reduce emissions by this will lower your energy bill. Similarly, removing standard bulbs with LED bulbs will reduce energy costs.

Solar panels have also become an increasingly popular sustainable energy source.

Make sure your house is insulated probably including the loft and cavity walls, in addition to installing double glazing so around 50 percent of heat is retained.

It is important to recycle all new and used items when possible, and utilise energy efficient technologies which will reduce carbon emissions further.

Water usage

The modern world takes advantage of water being accessible when needed, but care should be taken as a result. By taking a shower instead of a bath, you can significantly reduce energy levels in comparison to having a bath.

By only using the amount of water necessary when boiling the kettle, you will also be making a huge difference.

It is advisable to reduce the level of heated water per household, as this increases the level of emissions significantly.

Nutrition

Reducing the level of red meat consumed by switching to organic, local alternatives are beneficial not solely for health reasons, but the level of CO2 emitted as a result of transportation of goods has a significant impact

By eating foods which are in season and have been sourced locally will provide health and global benefits.

Go back to nature

The number of trees which are cut down per year in relation to the number which are planted is continuously a source of debate. However, by planting trees we can effectively ensure the reduction of carbon dioxide and increase of oxygen.

