Article
Leadership & Strategy

Toronto, Vancouver named most expensive Canadian cities

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

A new survey from human resources and consulting firm Mercer has named Toronto and Vancouver as the joint most expensive Canadian cities in regard to the cost of living.

In a study of 375 cities globally, Toronto and Vancouver rank joint 109th in the 2018 report after Toronto rose 10 places, whilst Vancouver fell two for the year.

See also:

“Although most Canadian cities dropped in the ranking, the country’s highest-ranked city, Toronto (109), jumped ten places due to an increase in expatriate rental accommodation costs,” Mercer said.

The study measures the comparative cost of more than 200 items in each location, including house prices, transportation costs, food, clothing and household goods.

Montreal and Calgary also feature on the list, both falling 18 spots to 147th and 11 spots to 154th respectively.

Meanwhile, the five most expensive cities in the world were ranked as Hong Kong, Tokyo, Zurich, Singapore and Seoul, with four of these situated in Asia.

The highest-ranking US city was New York, regarded as being the 13th most costly location across the world.

VancouverToronto
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI