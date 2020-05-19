Toronto’s AEC Property Tax acquired by Ryan LLC

Toronto-based tax consulting firm AEC Property Tax Inc. has been acquired by US tax services company Ryan.

The acquisition involves the company, which is Canada’s largest privately owned property tax consulting firm, and its subsidiaries. The CEO, President and over 70 executives from AEC will join Ryan.

“Becoming a part of Ryan brings many benefits to our clients and employees,” said AEC CEO Gary Newell. “The Firm’s strong values and deep expertise have continuously delivered positive outcomes for their clients. This is an exciting time in our history. We are proud to join forces with the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes and are excited to be able to provide a full suite of integrated services globally to our clients throughout Canada and beyond.”

Ryan said that the move would allow it to expand its market position, portfolio and service capabilities in the country.

Ryan’s President of Canadian Operations Garry Round said: “As the largest Property Tax practice in North America, we are enhancing our existing capabilities and Firm talent across all major markets in Canada. This acquisition positions our two companies to become a single resource to multinational clients with challenges in other areas of taxation, regardless of the jurisdiction.”

“Ryan has operated in Canada for decades with a strong record of steady growth,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “AEC’s expertise in Canadian property tax and reputation for delivering stellar client service are firmly established in the industry. With this acquisition, we are building on our successful track record of acquiring and integrating companies with shared purpose and complementary capabilities to increase the value and innovative solutions we bring to our clients worldwide.”