Toyota Canada to Manufacture Electric Cars in 2012

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada (TMMC) has announced its plans to manufacture the jointly developed RAV4 electric vehicle in Woodstock, Ontario starting in 2012.

“TMMC is going to be the first in North America to build a Toyota electric vehicle. Our team members are fully committed to building the finest, highest quality electric vehicle on the road,” said TMMC President Brian Krinock.

To streamline and simplify the production process, the electric RAV4 will be built on the same line as the gas-powered RAV4 at the Woodstock plant.

“We’re turning a new chapter in our history and into the future. TMMC will lead the way by building the new RAV4 EV. Being involved with leading edge technology is a great opportunity to motivate and develop our people,” said Ray Tanguay, TMMC Chairman. “This is an excellent example of Toyota’s determination to collaborate with companies with innovative technology.”

 

To create the electric RAV4, Toyota has entered an agreement with Tesla who will supply the electric powertrain, including the battery, motor, gear box and power electronics, for approximately $100 million. The powertrains for the car will be manufactured at a Tesla production facility in Palo Alto, CA.

Canada’s Minister of Industry, the Honourable Christian Paradis, said: “Our government’s long-term goal remains to provide the right conditions for a sustainable and viable North American auto sector. The Government of Canada is pleased to support the development and implementation of this innovative, fuel-efficient technology in Canada.”

This move is possible from Toyota and Tesla’s collaboration last July where the companies collaborated to convert 32 gas-engine RAV4 vehicles into fully functional RAV4 EV prototypes. 

