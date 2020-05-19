Trestle Construction is acquired by Turner & Townsend to expand US operations

Global program management and construction consultancy, Turner & Townsend, has acquired Trestle Construction Management LLC in order to continue sustained growth in its San Francisco Bay Area operations.

Turner & Townsend's consultants are currently supporting various infrastructure and real estate projects across the area for some huge international brands including Chevron, Genetech, Intel, Pacific Eagle, Russell Investments, and many others in sectors that include banking, technology, and retail.

Trestle boasts an impeccable construction management pedigree, having successfully overseen many large projects, including Apple's flagship store in Union Square.

The expanded team in the Bay Area, led by Trestle’s Founder and President Dave Bell, will operate as Turner & Townsend Trestle as it continues to build its local client base and strengthen ties with existing global clients. Bell will also serve on Turner & Townsend’s USA Board of Directors.

He stated: “This is an exciting time to be joining the Turner & Townsend organization, and I look forward to leading its talented Bay Area team in the next stage of its journey. With expertise that spans all sectors including property, infrastructure and natural resources, Turner & Townsend’s combination of global best practice with in-depth regional insight is a powerful one.

“Turner & Townsend has a compelling and well differentiated proposition as a truly independent global program and construction consultancy. By joining with Turner & Townsend we will maintain our independent approach while also strengthening our offering to clients."

