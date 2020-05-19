Article
Leadership & Strategy

Trudeau sends warning to Boeing amidst Bombardier dispute

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has threatened to stop doing business with Boeing if the US plane manufacturer continues to take trade action against Canada’s Bombardier.

Boeing have been attempting to sue Bombardier since April, having opened a case at the Commerce Department’s International Trade Commission, accusing the Canadian manufacturer of selling its C Series passenger jets into the US market at “absurdly low prices”, violating US and global trade laws.

“We won't do business with a company that's busy trying to sue us and put our aerospace workers out of business,” Trudeau said, speaking at a bilateral meeting with the UK in Ottawa.

See also:

However, despite the comments that Trudeau made this week, backed up by British Prime Minister Theresa May, Boeing has remained defiant, stating that it is a personal matter with Bombardier, not an attack on Canadian industry.

“Boeing is not suing Canada. This is a commercial dispute with Bombardier,” Boeing said.

“We like competition. It makes us better. And Bombardier can sell its aircraft anywhere in the world. But competition and sales must respect globally-accepted trade law.”

A decision from the US Commerce Department is due in late September, but should Boeing’s proceedings against Bombardier continue, Trudeau may follow through by abandoning the purchase of Boeing’s F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets, potentially seeing a $5bn deal for 18 aircraft fall through.

BombardierBoeingJustin TrudeauF/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI