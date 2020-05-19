Twitter appoints Parag Agrawal as CTO

Online social networking giant Twitter has appointed one of its long serving employees, Parag Agrawal, as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), an update on the company website has revealed.

According to Agrawal’s LinkedIn page, he was appointed to the position back in October of 2017, with an internal announcement having been made at that time.

Previous to his new appointment, Agrawal worked as a Distinguished Software Engineer for the company since October 2011, having previously held research positions at Yahoo, Microsoft and AT&T.

In his role as CTO, Agrawal will be “leading technical strategy for the company and overseeing machine learning and AI across our product and infrastructure teams” at Twitter, according to the information available on the company’s website.

“Since joining, he has led efforts on scaling Ads systems, as well as creating and deploying a platform for online machine learning.”

The news comes less than a month after the resignation of Anthony Noto, Twitter’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), last month, who has since joined online lending startup Social Finance (SoFi) as its CEO.

Agrawal succeeds Adam Messinger, having been appointed over a year after the former CTO left the company.