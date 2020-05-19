Article
Tyson Foods invests in the rise of non-meat meat

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
Tyson Foods, America’s largest meet processing company, is investing in Beyond Meat to acquire five percent of the business.

 

What is Beyond Meat’s particular niche? The Beyond Burger, a vegan burger which ‘bleeds’ like real meat.

With a combination of the stylishness of veganism growing, and the horrors of the meat industry – including its impact on climate change – increasingly coming to light, fake meat products are more diverse than ever. Beyond Meat has been described as a game-changer, and the burger is supposedly incredible.

Said burger is said to smell exactly like beef and ‘bleed’ due to the addition of beetroot. While this may be off-putting – particularly to actual vegans – Beyond Meat has found a forte in the industry and is thriving. Bill Gates has also invested in the company.

Vegans may also frown at the concept of a major meat business investing in one that uses no animal products, but it will ensure that Beyond Meat’s foodstuffs are able to gain increased exposure and hopefully achieve mainstream status. Its vision is to ensure all stores one day offer multiple alternative-to-meat items.

 

