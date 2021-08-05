Tyson Foods US Pushes for Employee Vaccinations

Large companies are not prepared to let Covid-19 disrupt their operations any further. Organisations in the US are requesting that employees are fully vaccinated before returning to work. This requirement is not industry-specific. The likes of BlackRock, Tyson Foods, Netflix, Ford, and many more are pushing for their staff to return to work with proof of vaccination.

Planning for a Safe Return to Work

As we have seen in some industries—for example, the food industry—self-isolation has taken its toll. While there are many individuals within these large corporations that have continued to work remotely, the final stage of easing restrictions is to allow them back into the workplace.

There list of US companies that have asked for staff to be vaccinated spans across the food, technology, investments, automotive, and other industries:

Doug McMillon, President and Chief Executive Officer at Walmart, spoke for the company, as it has requested that corporate associates, managers and new staff are vaccinated by the 4th October 2021. ‘Even though the overwhelming majority of Post employees have already provided proof of vaccination, I do not take this decision lightly, says McMillon. ‘However, in considering the serious health issues and genuine safety concerns of so many Post employees, I believe the plan is the right one’.

Tyson Foods, the meat and poultry producer, has stated to its US corporate workforce that vaccinations will be required by October to allow employees to come back to its offices in San Francisco and New York, which were forced to close again at the end of July.

Meanwhile, Lori Goler, Vice President of People at Facebook, spoke about the company’s efforts to keep employees safe while allowing them back to the workplace. ‘As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at any of our U.S. campuses to be vaccinated’, says Goler. ‘How we implement this policy will depend on local conditions and regulations. We will have a process for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other reasons and will be evaluating our approach in other regions as the situation evolves. We continue to work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone's health and safety’.