Uber appoints new Chief Privacy Officer and Chief Data Officer

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
According to Reuters, Uber Technologies has appointed Ruby Zefo as its new Chief Privacy Officer (CPO) and Simon Hania as its new Data Protection Officer (DPO) as the company continues to improve its data handling capabilities.

Zefo will join the company from Intel where she currently acts as Chief Privacy and Security Council, leading the company’s global privacy and security legal group. Further, she helps to provide legal support for Intel’s artificial intelligence products group.

Meanwhile, Hania joins Uber from Dutch GPS and digital mapping specialist TomTom NV where he stood as Vice President of Privacy and Security for a period of almost eight years, helping to drive data protection and security within the firm on a global scale.

The pair will be tasked with ensuring the Uber’s data handling practices are vastly improved, with the firm having been subject to a data scandal last year, with a hack having affected more than 57mn of its users and drivers.

