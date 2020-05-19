Uber invests in safety, appoints former Secretary of Homeland Security

Uber has announced a range of new safety features for its app following investments including a new in-app safety center, trusted contacts section and ease of access to emergency services.

“Every day, our technology puts millions of people together in cars in cities around the world,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. “Helping keep people safe is a huge responsibility, and one we do not take lightly. That’s why as CEO, I’m committed to putting safety at the core of everything we do.”

The safety center will offer riders the ability to learn more readily about key safety information, built in partnership with law enforcement authorities.

Passengers will also now be able to list trusted contracts within the app, then sharing trip details with them during every ride to ensure the passenger arrives safely at the location of choice.

Further, as part of these updates, the Uber app will include a new emergency button that will connect the traveller directly with emergency services by facilitating the sharing of real time locations with 911 operators.

In addition to these new features, Uber has announced the appointment of former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson as the Chairman of the company’s Safety Advisor Board.

Johnson will be responsible for leading the six-member board that will oversee Uber’s commitments to customer safety.